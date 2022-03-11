In such scenario, gold price would suffer significant losses, according to economists at TD Securities. Global central banks could ramp up their gold purchases following sanctions on Russia “Consumer …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD to suffer substantial losses on rising inflation concerns – TDS - March 11, 2022
- Gold dips on rate hike bets, set for weekly gain due to Ukraine crisis - March 11, 2022
- Russia Shock Hurls Gold Toward Record Highs - March 11, 2022