Gold price is consolidating the recent run of declines near four-week lows below $1,750. Will XAU/USD bulls defend the 50% Fibo support? FXStreet’s Dhwani Mehta analyzes the yellow metal’s technical …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD to test $1,700 on a close below 50 DMA at $1,744 - August 22, 2022
- Sovereign Gold Bond scheme opens: Check price, minimum and maximum limit, other details - August 22, 2022
- Gold price tumbles as demand for safe-haven falls amid hawkish FED moves, expect more weakness ahead - August 22, 2022