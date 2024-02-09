Therefore, Gold traders are preferring to stay on the sidelines, refraining from placing any fresh directional bets on the bright metal. Additionally, Gold price is digesting the recent hawkish Fed …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD traders appear non-committal ahead of US CPI revisions - February 9, 2024
- Gold price remains confined in a familiar range amid Fed rate cut uncertainty - February 9, 2024
- Gold flat as safe-haven demand offsets US dollar strength - February 9, 2024