The Fed is anticipated for the week ahead and is keeping traders sidelined. At $1,871.10, the gold price is firmer on Tuesday, rising from a low of $1,850.47 to a high of $1,878.14 so far. The price …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD traders are sidelined ahead of the Fed - May 3, 2022
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD bears reclaimed the 100-DMA and targets the 200-DMA at around $1835 - May 3, 2022
- Calibre Reports Record Quarterly Gold Production at Total Cash Costs of $1,060 and All-In Sustaining Costs of $1,199 per ounce - May 3, 2022