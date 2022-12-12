Gold traders will be dependent upon Tuesday’s CPI report, the size of the Fed rate hike and Powell’s rhetoric at the post-meeting press conference.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast XAU/USD – Traders Eyeing CPI, Rate Hike, Fed Chair Powell’s Press Conference Comments - December 12, 2022
- Gold rates today fall from 9-month highs, silver prices drop - December 12, 2022
- Gold Prices Today: Yellow metal prices to trade lower, support around Rs 54,050-53,850 - December 12, 2022