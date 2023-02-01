Gold price struggles to extend the previous day’s corrective bounce as sellers have the upper hand below $1,950 hurdle. Pre-Fed anxiety probe XAU/USD moves but fading inflation woes in the US, softer …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD traders focus on $1,950 and Fed decision – Confluence Detector - January 31, 2023
- Gold Price Today, 1 Feb 2023: Gold trades flat ahead of US Fed policy decision, Union Budget - January 31, 2023
- Gold, silver prices fall in early trade; yellow metal selling at Rs 57,270 - January 31, 2023