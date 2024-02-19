Gold price continues to move on an upward trajectory, trading higher around $2,020 per troy ounce during the early European session on Monday. The precious metal receives upward support from cautious …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold prices bounce back following morning dip on God of Wealth day - February 19, 2024
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD trades higher around $2,020 on investor caution - February 19, 2024
- Gold at one-week high as soft dollar, Middle East turmoil lift demand - February 19, 2024