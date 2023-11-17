The XAU/USD saw a slight upsurge in Friday’s session and is currently trading at $1,980 after hitting a high of $1,995.The price rise was stopped by hawkish words from the Federal Reserve (Fed) …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD trims gains after hawkish Fed speakers - November 17, 2023
- Gold Price Weekly Forecast: Technical outlook turns bullish heading into Thanksgiving Week - November 17, 2023
- Eldorado Gold Corp. (EGO) Stock: A SWOT Analysis - November 17, 2023