Gold begins the Asian session in the right foot, up 0.28%. The Federal Reserve will begin reducing bond purchases by the middle of November. The Fed would reduce its QE by $15 billion. The US T-bond …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Kirkland Lake Gold Reports Record Net Earnings in Q3 2021 - November 3, 2021
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD trims some post-Fed Wednesday’s losses up to around $1,773 - November 3, 2021
- Some British Chefs Spoof ‘Salt Bae’ With Their Own Gold-Covered Entrées - November 3, 2021