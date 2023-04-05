Gold price has turned sideways above $2,020.00 ahead of the US NFP data. US Services PMI defending dropping below 50.0 but recession fears get deepened. The Labor Cost Index data is expected to soften …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD turns sideways after a wild gyration above $2,020 as investors eye key US NFP - April 5, 2023
- PRECIOUS-Gold scales 1-year peak as slowdown worries mount - April 5, 2023
- Gold Digger: Finally! Gold smashes though resistance at US$2000/oz as US economy comes apart at the edges - April 5, 2023