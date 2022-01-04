Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD turns vulnerable amid surging US bond yields, stronger USD

A combination of factors prompted aggressive selling around gold on Monday. The risk-on mood was seen as a key factor that acted as a headwind for the metal. Surging US bond yields, resurgent USD …
