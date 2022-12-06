The issue that could cap gold prices over the short-run is how long will the Fed keep raising rates and at what level will they stop.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold steadies as markets hunt for clear policy signals - December 6, 2022
- Gold will hit $3,000 an ounce and the dollar will surge 50% against the Japanese yen. Here are the 10 outrageous 2023 predictions from one European bank - December 6, 2022
- Gold Price Forecast XAU/USD – Uncertainty Over Fed End Rate is Weighing on Prices - December 6, 2022