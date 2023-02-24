XAU/USD bottomed at $1,809/oz, the lowest level since December 29. It is hovering around the lows, looking at the $1,800 area. The 20-week Simple Moving Average awaits at $1,797. Bulls need to recover …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD under pressure after US data, looking at $1,800 - February 24, 2023
- Gold prices slightly higher on Friday ahead of US data - February 24, 2023
- Commodities Live: How to trade in Gold-Silver at the current rate? | Gold Silver Latest Price - February 24, 2023