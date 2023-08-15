XAU/USD bearish case gains followers as the metal pierces $1,900. XAU/USD fell to $1,896.33 a troy ounce on Tuesday, its lowest last June. It currently trades at around $1,906, as demand for the US Dollar eased with Wall Street’s opening.
