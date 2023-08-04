Gold extends its pullback. Economists at Credit Suisse analyze XAU/USD technical picture. We maintain our long-held view for a major floor at $1,900/$1,891 and for an eventual retest of major resistance at the $2,063/$2,075 record highs to be seen.
