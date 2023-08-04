Gold traders are facing a number of tense days – no fewer than two US data heavyweights are set to be published that are relevant to the monetary policy outlook and by extension to Gold. Economists at Commerzbank analyze XAU/USD outlook .
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD unlikely to break out in any particular direction – Commerzbank - August 4, 2023
- Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Materials Companies: Vista Gold (VGZ) and LANXESS (OtherLNXSF) - August 4, 2023
- Gold price consolidates as investors await labor market report - August 4, 2023