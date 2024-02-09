Gold price is treading water while defending the $2,030 level. Economists at Commerbznka analyze the yellow metal’s outlook.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Commodity Roundup: Gold faces weekly loss on no clear rate cut signal; Oil tops $80/bbl - February 9, 2024
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD unlikely to leave its trading range – Commerzbank - February 9, 2024
- Gold price grinds between Fed’s hawkish narrative, Middle East tensions - February 9, 2024