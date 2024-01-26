What ultimately matters more for the Gold market is when and how much the US Fed cuts interest rates, strategists at Commerzbank say.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Weekly Price Forecast – Gold Continues to Look For Buyers on Dips - January 26, 2024
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD unlikely to make any great advances – Commerzbank - January 26, 2024
- CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures edge up on higher gold prices; US data in focus - January 26, 2024