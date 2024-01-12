GBP/USD regained its traction and recovered above 1.2750 after dropping toward 1.2700 earlier in the day. The US Dollar struggles to find demand in the early American session after the latest data …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold price today: January 12, 2024 - January 12, 2024
- Gold Extends Gains After Weaker-Than-Expected US Producer Prices - January 12, 2024
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD unlikely to see any further upside potential – Commerzbank - January 12, 2024