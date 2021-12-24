Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD up for the second week in a row, still limited around $1810

Gold gains for the second week in a row, but still remains under $1810. While above $1785, the bullish bias could persist in the short term. Gold rose for the second week in a row and finished …
