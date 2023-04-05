Gold price is sitting at the highest level since March 2022. XAU/USD bulls target $2,043 on pennant breakout, FXStreet’s Dhwani Mehta reports. “Gold price validated a pennant breakout after storming …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold prices today: Surge on MCX due to this reason | Check rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and other cities - April 5, 2023
- Gold Prices Today: Firm safe-haven demand takes yellow metals closer to record high on COMEX - April 5, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD validated a pennant breakout, more room for the upside toward $2,043 - April 5, 2023