Gold price rebounded sharply during the last hour, rising more than $10. XAU/USD bottomed at $1,975 and then jumped to $1,994. As of writing, it trades at $1,987 marginally lower for the day, on a volatile session. Despite the big swings, price remains in a recent familiar range.
