Gold price falls further amid pre-Fed anxiety, DXY, yields hold firmer. The Fed is likely to announce tapering by $15 billion per month. Fed November Preview: Gold needs a dovish surprise to overcome …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD volatile within $1800-$1770 range ahead of Fed – Confluence Detector - November 2, 2021
- Gold price today at Rs 46,850 per 10 grams; silver at Rs 64,700 a kg - November 2, 2021
- PRECIOUS-Gold edges down as investors cautiously eye Fed verdict - November 2, 2021