As the brisk buying interest in China was countered by rather muted demand in India – the second-largest consumer country – recently, physical demand in Asia will probably provide little impetus on …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD will probably only climb further if ETF demand picks up again – Commerzbank - January 31, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD remains on track to attack previous week’s low at $1,911 - January 31, 2023
- Gold Price Today, 31 Jan 2023: Gold edges lower; traders await US Fed rate hike verdict, expect choppy trade - January 31, 2023