GBP/USD is trading near 1.2200, on the bid in the European session on Friday. The pair is capitalizing on the hawkish BoE pause and a better market mood. Meanwhile, the US Dollar licks its wound in the Fed’s aftermath and ahead of the key US jobs data.
