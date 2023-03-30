Gold price has given back some of its gains of the past two weeks. However, economists at Commerzbank consider the further correction potential to be limited, which is why they have raised their …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD year-end target raised to $2,000 – Commerzbank - March 30, 2023
- Gold pares gains as higher yields limit dollar support - March 30, 2023
- Gold ticks up as traders eye US economic data - March 30, 2023