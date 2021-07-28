Gold price bounce after defending key support around $1798 once again. Markets remain cautious ahead of the crucial Fed decision. Gold bears await break below 100-day SMA at $1,796 Gold price is …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD’s battle with $1800 extends, levels to watch ahead of Fed – Confluence Detector
Gold price bounce after defending key support around $1798 once again. Markets remain cautious ahead of the crucial Fed decision. Gold bears await break below 100-day SMA at $1,796 Gold price is …