Starting out the Fed week, gold bulls attempted a tepid bounce in early trades but the strength around the dollar and yields took out the wind from the metal’s recovery attempt. Hawkish expectations …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD’s bull-bear tug-of-war to extend below $1800 in the Fed week - November 1, 2021
- Gold, Silver prices today: Yellow metals trading higher, silver records downfall on MCX| Check latest rates here - November 1, 2021
- Dhanteras Gold Rate: Gold Price Drops Big Ahead of Festivities. Details Here - November 1, 2021