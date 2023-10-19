Gold price has entered a phase of bullish consolidation near $1,950, having reached an over two-month high at $1,963 on Wednesday. Gold buyers are biding time ahead of Thursday’s speech by US Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell, which will have a sigificant impact on the United States Dollar (USD) and Gold price valuations.
