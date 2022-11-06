A robust US payroll data failed to support the DXY as a slowdown in the rate hike pace looks certain. Gold price (XAUUSD) snapped 15-day topsy-turvy moves in a single trading session after gaining …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Even Central Banks Are Buying Gold for the Zombie Apocalypse - November 6, 2022
- Gold Price Forecast: XAUUSD approaches $1,700 as investors eye a slowdown in Fed’s rate hike pace - November 6, 2022
- MoneyTalks IMARC edition: Could unloved gold juniors be ripe for the picking? - November 6, 2022
Discussion about this post