XAU/USD is bidding around 61.8% Fibo retracement on a likely hawkish Fed move in May. An interest rate hike of 50 bps is going to feature in May as dictated by the Fed policymakers. Investors should …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAUUSD auctions above $1,930, eyes a test of $1,900 on likely hawkish Fed - April 24, 2022
- 3 Top Gold and Silver ETFs to Snatch Up This Spring - April 24, 2022
- Gold price down to Rs 100,500 per tola - April 24, 2022