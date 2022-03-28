XAUUSD is confined between Fibonacci levels, although with increased bearish potential. Spot gold fell to $1,925.29 a troy ounce ahead of the US opening, bouncing from the level but still trading in …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Prices Slide as the Dollar Gains Traction - March 28, 2022
- Gold Price Forecast: XAUUSD bearish potential increases - March 28, 2022
- Gold price falls 1% as higher dollar, yields curtail safe haven demand - March 28, 2022