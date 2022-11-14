Gold price fades upside momentum at three-month high amid US Dollar rebound. United States consumer-centric data propels Fed pivot discussion and keeps XAUUSD bulls hopeful. Cautious mood ahead of …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAUUSD bulls remain keen on $1,808 despite recent pullback - November 14, 2022
- UAE: Gold prices drop Dh1 per gram in Dubai in early trade - November 14, 2022
- Gold, silver rates record hike on MCX | Check here prices for major cities - November 14, 2022