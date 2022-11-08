The US Treasury yields advance continue checking the upside in Gold price. XAUUSD bulls stay hopeful whilst above 50DMA at $1,673, eye key United States events. Gold price is moving back and forth in …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAUUSD clings to 50DMA before the next push higher toward $1,700 - November 8, 2022
- Gold Price Steadies On US Dollar Weakness Ahead Of US CPI. Where To For XAU/USD? - November 8, 2022
- Gold Price Forecast: XAUUSD displays a subdued performance above $1,670 amid US Mid-elections buzz - November 7, 2022
Discussion about this post