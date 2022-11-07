US Treasury yields pause the upside after Friday’s Nonfarm Payrolls. XAUUSD looks to test 21DMA at $1,653 if the pullback extends. Gold price is correcting from three-week highs of $1,682 at the start …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAUUSD could retreat towards $1,650 after US NFP-led big breakout - November 7, 2022
- Gold Prices Today: Yellow metal loses shine as dollar gathers strength, experts advise caution - November 7, 2022
- Gold Price Forecasts: XAUUSD corrects to near $1,670 as DXY holds gains despite hawkish Fed bets trim - November 6, 2022
Discussion about this post