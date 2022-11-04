Pre-NFP consolidation joins risk-positive headlines surrounding China to please XAUUSD bulls. Bulls approach the key resistance but remain unsure of crossing it amid hawkish Fed bets. Gold price stays …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAUUSD eyes $1,662 hurdle amid pre-NFP rebound – Confluence Detector - November 4, 2022
- Gold Digger: Only 5 of the toughest ASX gold miners have made gains over the past 12 months - November 4, 2022
- Gold price today, 4. Nov. 2022 - November 4, 2022
Discussion about this post