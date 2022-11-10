Markets remain cautiously optimistic but a light calendar restricts immediate XAUUSD moves. Downbeat forecasts from US CPI, bullish channel keeps gold buyers hopeful. Gold price (XAUUSD) picks up bids …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Technical Analysis: Prices Witness Bullish Breaches - November 9, 2022
- Gold sticks above $1,700, ducks market rout as U.S. CPI data looms - November 9, 2022
- Gold Price Forecast: XAUUSD grinds higher past $1,700 inside weekly bullish channel, US inflation eyed - November 9, 2022
Discussion about this post