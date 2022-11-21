Gold futures closed lower on Friday and for the week after hitting its highest level in three months on Wednesday. Investors started booking profits as hawkish Federal Reserve officials indicated that …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold hovers around $1,750, copper muted as hawkish Fed fears persist - November 20, 2022
- PRECIOUS-Gold stalls for cenbank interest rate cues - November 20, 2022
- Gold Price Forecast XAUUSD – Lower as Investors Seek More Clarity from Federal Reserve - November 20, 2022