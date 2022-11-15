Gold price is displaying lackluster performance above the critical hurdle of $1,770.00. The DXY has turned sideways as the focus has shifted to the US Retail Sales data. A situation of decline in …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Prices Today: Experts expect profit booking in precious metals as investors eye G-20 meet, dollar movement - November 15, 2022
- Gold Price Forecast: XAUUSD oscillates above $1,770 as focus shifts to US Retail Sales - November 14, 2022
- Gold steadies near 3-month high on hopes of smaller Fed hikes - November 14, 2022