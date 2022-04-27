Gold prices fell more than 1% amid a mixed market mood. China’s coronavirus woes, Russo-Ukraine tussles, and a buoyant US dollar weigh on the yellow metal. Gold Price Forecast (XAUUSD): A daily close …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAUUSD pressured below $1890 as bears target the 100-DMA - April 27, 2022
- Gold falls to two-month low as dollar surge hurts appeal - April 27, 2022
- Gold Prices Attempt to Rally but Experience Dead-cat Bounce - April 27, 2022