Gold prices are now lower for the week as hawkish remarks from Fed officials and strong retail sales put the brakes on a short-covering. Gold futures are inching higher on Friday, nonetheless, the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast XAUUSD – Rate Hike Fears Erase Earlier Weekly Gains - November 18, 2022
- Gold prices today: Yellow metal rate gains supported by pullback in dollar - November 18, 2022
- Gold on track for weekly decline on hawkish Fed cues - November 18, 2022