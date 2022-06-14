Gold Price rebounds from multi-month lows but not out of the woods yet. Odds of a 75 bps June Fed rate hike could keep the USD, yields buoyed. XAU/USD massive technical breakdown suggests more pain …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAUUSD remains a ‘sell the bounce’ trade amid hawkish Fed bets - June 14, 2022
- Gold Prices Today: Impending rate hike by Fed, high US yields, strong dollar to keep yellow metal volatile - June 14, 2022
- Gold Price Forecast: XAUUSD bears keep sight on $1,807 ahead of Fed – Confluence Detector - June 14, 2022