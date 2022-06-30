Adding to this, Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester said that policymakers should act forcefully to curb price pressures. This, in turn, was seen as a key factor that continued acting as a headwind …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAUUSD seems vulnerable near two-week low, eyes US PCE inflation data - June 30, 2022
- Gold prices set for worst quarter since early 2021 as dollar dominates - June 30, 2022
- World gold prices going down - June 30, 2022