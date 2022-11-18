Gold price is consolidating losses above $1,750 amid a firmer US Dollar and Treasury yields. Hawkish Federal Reserve commentary saved the day for the US Dollar buyers. The path of least resistance …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAUUSD sees an easy path toward $1,750 and $1,745 – Confluence Detector - November 17, 2022
- Gold Price Forecast: XAUUSD licks its wounds around $1,770 amid sluggish markets - November 17, 2022
- Gold Price Forecast: XAUUSD eyes first weekly loss in three on hawkish Federal Reserve speakers, risk aversion - November 17, 2022