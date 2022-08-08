The greenback could regain the upside traction amid unnerved markets and aggressive Fed tightening calls.” “The renewed downside has opened up floors for a retest of the $1,750 psychological barrier.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAUUSD set to suffer, eyes on $1,750 support again - August 8, 2022
- Potassium Gold Cyanide Market 2022, Worth USD 14610 Mn by 2028 at CAGR of 2.6% – Report Spread across 93 Pages - August 8, 2022
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD could challenge $1,750, with big Fed rate hike bets back in play - August 8, 2022