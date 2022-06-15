Gold gained traction on Wednesday and snapped a two-day losing streak to a near one-month low. Retreating US bond yields prompted some USD profit-taking and extended some support to the metal. Hawkish …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAUUSD steadily climbs to $1,825 area, fresh daily high ahead of FOMC - June 15, 2022
- Reunion Gold upsizes previously announced bought deal private placement financing to an aggregate purchase price of $30M - June 15, 2022
- Gold price today: Yellow metal inches higher; analyst recommends taking positions post Fed meet - June 15, 2022