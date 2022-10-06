The daily chart for XAUUSD shows that it keeps losing bullish potential, although an upcoming decline seems unclear. Technical indicators turned south within positive levels, while the pair remains …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAUUSD struggling to retain its bullish strength - October 6, 2022
- Kinross Gold: Aggressive Buybacks Likely To Lead To A Rerating - October 6, 2022
- Will Gold ETFs Continue to Shine? - October 6, 2022