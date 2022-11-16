XAUUSD is neutral-upward biased and can claim $1800 once it regains $1786. Gold Price creeps lower after testing the weekly high around $1786 on Wednesday following the release of mixed data from the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAUUSD takes a respite, as buyers’ eye $1800 on soft US Dollar - November 16, 2022
- Gold Price Rally Has Likely Only Started - November 16, 2022
- Rick Rule says gold is the play in 2023. Here are 3 of his favourite ASX stocks - November 16, 2022