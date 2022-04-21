Gold is fluctuating in a narrow channel at around $1,950 on Thursday. As FXstreet’s Haresh Menghani notes, XAU/USD bears have the upper hand and a drop below the $1,940/35 region will reaffirm the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold price today, 21 April 2022: Gold falls marginally on weak global trends, may trade at 52000-52900 - April 21, 2022
- Gold Price Forecast: XAUUSD to cheer bearish traders on a break below $1,940/35 - April 21, 2022
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD bears have the upper hand, focus on yields/Fed’s Powell - April 21, 2022