Gold has lost its bullish momentum and turned negative on the day below $1,680. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield moves sideways above 4.1%, making it difficult for XAUUSD to build on …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold builds on last week’s strong gains - November 7, 2022
- Gold Price Fundamental Weekly Forecast – Direction Hinges Upon US Consumer Price Index - November 7, 2022
- Gold Price Forecast: XAUUSD to struggle on strong US CPI data - November 7, 2022
Discussion about this post